Allianz SE Takes $6.79 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 211,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 801,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CSX by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,261,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CSX Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.