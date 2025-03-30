Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VGK opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

