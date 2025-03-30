Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 62,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

