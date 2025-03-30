American Money Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 204.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,036 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

