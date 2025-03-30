American Money Management LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.05. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

