American Money Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

American Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

