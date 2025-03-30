American Money Management LLC Purchases 297,666 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,666 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHX stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.