American Money Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

American Money Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $180,769,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 357,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.