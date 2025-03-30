American Money Management LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Money Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

