American Money Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $598.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.90 and its 200 day moving average is $622.38. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

