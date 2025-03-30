AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) is Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 13.4% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after buying an additional 962,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,130 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,504.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 391,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 367,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
NYSE AU opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.