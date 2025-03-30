Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 294.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $77.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.