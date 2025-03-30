ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.