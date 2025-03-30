ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires 24,523 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

