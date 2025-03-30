ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,263.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

