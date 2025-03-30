ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 755 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.