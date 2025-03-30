Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 609,554 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $369,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $369.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.70 and its 200-day moving average is $356.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

