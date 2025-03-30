Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,065,718 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $550,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,966,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.14 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average is $232.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.