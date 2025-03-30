Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 330.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $291,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

MSI stock opened at $433.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

