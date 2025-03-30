Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

