Astherus USDF Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Astherus USDF has a market cap of $129.94 million and $183,752.54 worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astherus USDF has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Astherus USDF token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,138.74 or 1.00002656 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,636.85 or 0.99398968 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astherus USDF Token Profile

Astherus USDF’s launch date was April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 130,093,653 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official website is astherus.finance/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @astherushub.

Astherus USDF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astherus USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Astherus USDF has a current supply of 129,695,261.86324466. The last known price of Astherus USDF is 0.99877709 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $218,903.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astherus.finance/en/usdf.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astherus USDF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

