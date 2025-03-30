Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 54.6% in March

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 28th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

