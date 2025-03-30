Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,825,178.72 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $1,825,178.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,536.16. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total transaction of $1,862,852.24.

On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,733,061.40.

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total value of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total value of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total transaction of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total transaction of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $217.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.68 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Stephens started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.