Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.41. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 2,684,286 shares trading hands.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.