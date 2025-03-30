Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $467.94 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $467.94 million and $24.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00003537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00004584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00026845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,925,326 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

