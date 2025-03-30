Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

