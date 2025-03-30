Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Financial Survey

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $67.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.67%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $523.72 million 4.83 $217.54 million $4.30 12.23 Hawthorn Bancshares $72.91 million 2.89 $18.26 million $2.61 10.69

This table compares Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 30.97% 27.33% 2.66% Hawthorn Bancshares 16.65% 13.00% 1.00%

Summary

Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.