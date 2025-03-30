Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
BAOS stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.
About Baosheng Media Group
