Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

BAOS stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

