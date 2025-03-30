Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Get Coty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.