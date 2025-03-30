Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 9.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,879. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

