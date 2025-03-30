Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 194,239 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 691,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $11,228,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,431,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $264.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $232.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

