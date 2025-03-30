Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $456.27 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562,807 shares during the period. CRH accounts for 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $456,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 317,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CRH’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

