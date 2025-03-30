Bcwm LLC Buys Shares of 22,529 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

