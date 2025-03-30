Bcwm LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bcwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

