Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.87. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Beazley Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

