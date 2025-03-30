Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

BSY opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

