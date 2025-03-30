Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,431,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,482,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $739,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 25,814.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BERY stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

