Best Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Quanta Services, VivoPower International, and Rockwell Automation are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares issued by companies that generate energy from naturally replenishing sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing renewable energy sector that aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while often aligning with environmental and sustainability goals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.77. The stock had a trading volume of 881,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 25,872,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VVPR

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.88. 517,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Recommended Stories