Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $19.60. Bilibili shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 684,770 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

