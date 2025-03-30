bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 107.6% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, an increase of 107.6% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of bioAffinity Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

