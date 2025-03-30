Bitcoiva Price Hits $4.25 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00005125 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $68.25 million and $84,852.86 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,996.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.01 or 0.00367502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00038526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.2586502 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $84,931.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.