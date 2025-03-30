BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Holdings Decreased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $427,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.04%.

