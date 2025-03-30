BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

NYSE:BOE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 206,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

