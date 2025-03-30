BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Latin American had a net margin of 115.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Performance

Shares of BRLA opened at GBX 309.24 ($4.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.09. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 413 ($5.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.52.

Get BlackRock Latin American alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.