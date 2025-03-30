BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,372. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.