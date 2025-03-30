BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,372. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 159,220 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 170,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 421.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

