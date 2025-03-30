Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 26,045 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.