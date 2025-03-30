Blair William & Co. IL Buys 20,769 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BILL were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $46.28 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,628.30, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

