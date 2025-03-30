Blair William & Co. IL Buys 39,816 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
ET opened at $18.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
