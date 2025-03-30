Blair William & Co. IL Buys 40,516 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 125.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

