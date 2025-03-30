Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Intel by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

